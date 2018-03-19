Alternatives to Traditional Baskets: Fill an upside-down umbrella, Use a portable shower caddy, Fill a lunch box, Use a reusable shopping bag, Create an Origami box .

This Easter, don't forget the teens! These fun and unique ideas are sure to be a hit. Scroll through the gallery for some ideas, or search through the list below.

When it comes to Easter baskets, kids are easy to shop for. Grab some jelly beans and chocolate bunnies, gather a few small toys, add the artificial grass and voila, you have created the magic of the Easter Bunny.

And then they become teens, and the Easter basket dilemma begins.

First off, don’t think for a second that teenagers are too old to wake up to an Easter basket on Easter morning. It’s more important than ever for parents to keep the magic alive as long as possible – and Easter morning is just one of those occasions to do just that.

However, teens are notoriously hard to shop for. They have specific tastes in style and gifts, and many times their tastes can be more expensive than the average Easter basket item.

With the help of other parents of teens (as well as a few teens, themselves!), I have gathered more than 100 things to place in your teenager’s Easter basket – most of them completely affordable. If I’ve missed any, be sure to leave them in the comments.

Alternatives to Traditional Baskets

– Fill an upside-down umbrella

– Use a portable shower caddy

– Fill a lunch box

– Use a reusable shopping bag

– Create an Origami box

Handmade Coupons

– Get out of chore

– Date night with Mom or Dad

– Day at the beach

– Teen’s choice for family outing

It’s All About the Money

– Eggs filled with coins

– $5 gift card to local business

– Gift certificate for mani/pedi

– Gas card

Toys for the Kid in All of Us

– Stuffed animals

– Nerf guns

– Bubbles

– Wind-up toys

– Family game

– Lego set

– Playing cards

– Hula hoop

– Jump rope

Get Ready for Summertime

– Beach towel

– Swim trunks or bathing suit

– Pool toys

– Sunglasses

– Swim goggles

– Flip flops

– Sunblock

– Baseball cap or floppy hat

– Snorkeling gear

– Beach umbrella

Subtle Hints for Upcoming Vacation

– Disney coffee (or hot chocolate) mug

– Pine cone (for hiking or camping)

– Seashells

– Pineapple (for Hawaii)

– Croissant (for Paris)

– Calendar or photo book of destination

Plan for Rainy Weather

– Umbrella

– Rain boots

– Rain jacket

Tasty treats

– Candy, of course

– Cheese sticks

– Beef jerky

– Trail mix

– Old-fashioned soda

– Handi-snacks

– Granola bars

– Cereal

– Hot chocolate

Bath Time is Fun Time

– Bath toys

– Bubble bath

– Bath salts

– Washcloths

– Bath towel

– New robe

– Hair brush

– Bath sponge

– Pumice stone

Practical, But Cool

– Cute socks

– A new outfit

– Underwear

– Key chains

– Deodorant

– Flavored tooth floss

– New toothbrush

– Colored shoelaces

– New pajamas

– Travel mug

– Water bottle

– Fingerless gloves

For the Creative Teen

– Colored pencils

– Colored chalk

– Scented markers

– Coloring book

– Water color paints

– Gel pens

– Polaroid camera

– Sketch book

For the Studious

– A new book 😉

– Cool pens

– Colored paper clips

– Cute office supplies, like this cat shaped Post-it dispenser

– Refrigerator magnets

– Mad libs

– Erasers

– Flash drives

Things to Do

– Movie passes

– Sports equipment (basketball, bucket of baseballs, etc)

– DVD of their favorite movie

– New video game

For the Teen With the Green Thumb

– Flower seeds

– Gardening gloves

– Gardening tools

– Potting materials

– Collection of succulents

– Hummingbird feeder

For the Music Lover

– iTunes gift card

– ‘Retro’ mixed cassette tapes

– Concert tickets

For the Girly Girl

– Nail polish

– Lip gloss

– Metallic temporary tattoos (I want these!)

– Mini lotions

– Hair accessories

– Jewelry

– EOS chapstick (shaped like an egg!)

– Body spray or perfume

– Henna kit

Crissi Langwell is the author of several fiction and non-fiction books, and lives in Sonoma County with her husband, blended family of three teenagers and a ridiculous teenage dog. Find her at crissilangwell.com.