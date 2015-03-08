Oh, all right. Add a chocolate bunny and some candy to your teen's Easter basket. Check out the list below for more Easter basket ideas.

When you think of Easter baskets, you probably think of young toddlers running out to see what the Easter Bunny has left for them. You may have visions of tiny toys and plastic eggs filled with jelly beans. There’s magic in those grass-filled baskets, and it’s not wasted on toddlers who will marvel at every single surprise they discover Easter morning.

But what about the teenagers?

When I was growing up, my mom made it a point to never take away the magic we felt at holidays when we were younger. Well into our adult years, we received a stocking full of small gifts at Christmas, a bunch of pink and red covered chocolate treats at Valentine’s Day, and an Easter basket full of trinkets and goodies at Easter. And now in my own house, I am continuing the tradition.

Thing is, it’s much more difficult to find fun things to give teens at Easter when the majority of seasonal treats are geared towards kids under the age of 10. This year is even harder as we work to steer clear of all things sugary – i.e. anything that is traditional to give at Easter.

So with a little help from other parents and some searching on my own, I have put together my own list of things, edible and not, a teenager might want to discover in their basket Easter morning.

NOTE: Is 65 not enough? Be sure to check out my new list, 100+ things for your teenager’s Easter basket!

Happy Easter!

1. Phone accessories

2. New headphones

3. Gift cards to their favorite store

4. Nostalgic kid toys (wind-up cars, Lego men, yoyos)

5. Cool stationary

6. Gum

7. Themed baskets (nail spa, music list, hair, etc)

8. Movie tickets

9. Family coupons (for a later curfew, get out of chores free, etc)

10. Gas card

11. Nail polish

12. Lip gloss

13. Magazine (cars, beauty, or whatever their interest)

14. Poster of their favorite actor/band

15. iTunes gift card

16. Sunglasses

17. Perfume or cologne

18. Toothbrush

19. Water bottle

20. Travel coffee mug

21. A book

22. Umbrella and matching rainboots

23. New shoes

24. Comic book

25. Retro Polaroid camera

26. Hair accessories

27. Flip flops

28. Beach towel

29. Sketch pad

30. Journal

31. Socks

32. Gel pens

33. Smelly pens

34. Glitter glue

35. Sharpies

36. Kite

37. Small package of cookies

38. Snapple

39. Crackers

40. Subway gift card

41. Keychain

42. Hat

43. Chapstick

44. Lotion

45. Flower seeds

46. Video game

47. Jewelry

48. Wallet

49. Purse

50. Dollar coins

51. Slime

52. Selfie stick

53. Coloring book

54. Fun face mask

56. Craft kit

57. Modeling clay

58. Pencil case

59. Reusable straw

60. Hand sanitizer

61. Slinky

62. Yo-yo

63. Bullet journal

64. A bath bomb

65. Fun card game

What else?

Does the Easter Bunny still visit your teenager? What kind of treats do they give your teen?

Crissi Langwell is the author of several fiction and non-fiction books, and lives in Sonoma County with her husband, blended family of three teenagers and a ridiculous teenage dog. Find her at crissilangwell.com.

